Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna on Trump’s latest statements: it’s powerful signal in language of force that Putin understands

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna commented on the recent statement by US President Donald Trump, who proposed to shoot down Russian planes that violate NATO airspace, as well as statements about the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

Thus, Tsahkna noted that Trump's statements are "a powerful signal in the language of power that Putin understands."

He added that the actions of the United States and NATO allies demonstrate a strong commitment to the principles of collective defense and the territorial integrity of the Alliance.

Mr. Tsahkna also praised Trump's statements regarding Ukraine.

Read more: Kremlin responded to Trump’s statement about "paper tiger": Russia is associated with bear

"Estonia has consistently maintained that Russia has not achieved a major breakthrough on the battlefield and that it can be defeated with sufficient political and economic pressure. President Trump reiterated this position at his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," he said.

Among other things, Tsahkna once again called for increasing international pressure on Russia as soon as possible.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Trump now trusts him much more on the frontline than Putin. Trump himself noted that Ukraine, with the support of the EU, has every opportunity to win and regain the entire territory.

On September 23, President Zelenskyy and US President Trump met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.