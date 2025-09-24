I expect Trump’s statements to have consequences and influence Russia, - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh

Donald Trump's statements at the UN General Assembly should have an impact on Russia.

This was stated by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The words spoken yesterday are an expression of impatience, of great effort, of encouragement, of creating a space for discussion, for peace and for a ceasefire proposal. All this was either distracted or rejected (by Russia - Ed.). So it's not surprising that this impatience grew until it culminated in a fairly clear declaration. I expect that it will have its consequences and will have an impact on the Russian Federation," he said.

As a reminder, Trump said on Truth Social that, with the support of the European Union, Ukraine is capable of defeating Russia in a war.

During a press conference with Zelenskyy, the US leader admitted that it would not be possible to resolve the war between the countries "for a long time."

Senator Lindsay Graham believes that Trump's statement on the war in Ukraine, in which he noted that with the support of Europe and American weapons, Ukraine can drive Russia out of its country, is a turning point.

