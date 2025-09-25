Russia launched 176 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 150 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of September 25, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 176 drones of various types.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.
About 100 of them are Shahed.
"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 150 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 1 location," the report says.
The attack is currently ongoing, with new groups of strike UAVs arriving from the north.
