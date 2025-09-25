123 1
NATO to join EU meeting on creating "drone wall"
A NATO representative will also take part in the videoconference on creating a "drone wall" along the EU’s eastern border, which will be held on Friday, September 26, by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius.
According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier announced this.
It was noted that NATO is also involved in developing the "drone wall" project on the EU’s eastern frontier.
"I confirm that NATO will take part in this technical discussion tomorrow at the technical level," Regnier said.
Earlier, it was reported that the EU plans to create a "drone wall" on its eastern border, with Ukraine to be invited to join the project.
