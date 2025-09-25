ZNPP in second day of blackout: International community must finally dare to act decisively – Hrynchuk

The international community must increase pressure on Russia to ensure the swift demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk made this statement.

"The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been in a second day of blackout, which is a serious violation of normal operating conditions. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is running on diesel generators. This is already the 10th blackout at the plant," the statement said.

Hrynchuk stressed that for more than three years, while the ZNPP has been under Russian occupation, Ukraine has continued to supply the facility with power from its own grid. However, another Russian strike has once again damaged the only power line feeding the plant.

She recalled that a resolution had been adopted in which the IAEA demands the immediate de-occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and its return to Ukraine’s full control. The document, supported by 62 member states, contains a direct call for the prompt withdrawal of all unauthorized military and other personnel from the plant.

"The international community must finally dare to take decisive action — pressure on Russia must be increased for the fastest possible demilitarization and de-occupation of the plant. Restoring ZNPP to Ukraine’s full and legitimate control is the only way to restore nuclear safety in the region. Delay is unacceptable. The safety of Europe’s largest nuclear plant is the safety of the entire world," the minister emphasized.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, September 23, the Zaporizhzhia NPP experienced its tenth blackout since the start of the Russian occupation.