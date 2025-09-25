No visit to TCRs: men aged 25–60 to be automatically registered for military service

The government, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, has simplified the procedure for registering and deregistering citizens for military service.

This was reported by the press service of the defence ministry, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that 17-year-olds can now register for military service remotely through the Reserve+ mobile app, without visiting territorial recruitment centers or undergoing a military medical commission.

In addition, the changes provide that all Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 who have not previously registered without valid grounds will be automatically added to the military register.

The Defense Ministry noted that this will reduce manual operations and the need to visit territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TCR and SS).

The procedure for deregistering Ukrainians who have reached the maximum reserve age will also be automated.

Furthermore, heads of state bodies, local governments, enterprises, and institutions are required to make appropriate entries in personal military registration lists within seven days of an employee reaching the maximum service age.

These amendments were introduced into the Procedure for the organization and maintenance of military registration of conscripts, service members, and reservists (Resolution No. 1487 of December 30, 2022).

