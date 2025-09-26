Air defense eliminated 128 enemy UAVs out of 154 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 26, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 154 Shahed, Gerber-type strike UAVs and drones, about 80 of them are "Shaheds". UAV launches were recorded from Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 128 enemy Shahed, Gerber-type UAVs, and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

26 strike UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 1 location.

The enemy continues to attack with drones. New groups of strike UAVs have entered from the northern direction.

