Unknown drones were again spotted near several military facilities in Denmark

On the night of September 28, the Danish Armed Forces spotted unknown drones near several army facilities.

This is stated in a statement by the Armed Forces of the country, according to Censor.NET.

The command added that several units were deployed to counter the drones, but no details of the incident were reported.

It should be noted that this is not the first incident involving drones over Denmark.

Read more: Russia may use tankers to launch drones at Denmark, Norway, Baltic states – Zelenskyy

We would like to remind you that on the evening and night of September 24-25, a group of unidentified drones was spotted over Denmark, flying in areas where military facilities are located.

Danish authorities said that a "professional subject" was behind the drone flights over several airports this week, staging a "hybrid attack" aimed at causing panic.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that the drones were launched "locally." According to him, there is no evidence of Russia's involvement yet.

On the eve of airport Aalborg in northern Denmark, not far from a military base, suspended flights for the entire night after drones were detected.