US does not prohibit Ukraine from striking deep into Russian territory, - Kellogg

Ukraine "has every right to strike deep into Russia," according to statements by US Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in an interview with Fox News.

Read more on Telegram channel!

According to him, the White House and US President Donald Trump himself do not object to Ukraine's attacks on targets located deep inside Russia. He did not say whether this applies to strikes with American-made weapons. At the same time, Kellogg confirmed that the issue of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles is being considered, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "strongly requested" these missiles, and Trump is not opposed to providing them.

Kellogg added that Kyiv has no untochable places when it comes to targets on Russian territory.

Recall that US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the Trump administration is discussing the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine handed over $90 billion list of weapons to Trump, ready for new agreements on certain types of weapons - Zelenskyy