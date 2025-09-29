We would very much like Poland to support PURL initiative, - Zelensky

Currently, six countries have joined NATO's PURL initiative, which allows Ukraine to purchase American weapons with funds from allies. Ukraine would very much like Poland to support this initiative as well.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the Warsaw Security Forum, according to Censor.NET.

"The PURL program, which helps Ukraine purchase American air defense systems and missiles today. Six countries have already joined. We would very much like other countries, including Poland, to support this initiative as well. This will definitely help us get through the winter," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy added that Poland had joined the European Union's new defense initiative, SAFE.

The president also stated that Ukraine is ready to cooperate in protecting its airspace, mentioning interceptor drones.

"There is a SAFE program that Poland will use. We are ready to cooperate, even in protecting the sky, using this program. Today, Ukraine has interceptor drones. And this is know-how. Interceptor drones are the answer to how to defend the sky, how to fight any air targets. I mean drones. Additional funding is needed here," said the head of state.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland expects close cooperation with Kyiv in the field of production, as well as countering drones.