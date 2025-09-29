Moldova counts 100% of ballots: ruling party wins 50.2%
Moldova’s Central Election Commission has processed 100% of ballots, confirming the victory of the ruling PAS party.
The count of the final ballots did not change the outcome — three parties and two blocs will enter the new parliament.
The distribution of votes:
- PAS took first place with 50.2% of the vote.
- In second place is the Patriotic Bloc of Socialists, Communists and the "Future of Moldova" party with 24.17%.
Also entering parliament are the "Alternative" bloc with 7.96% of the vote, "Our Party" with 6.20%, and the "Democracy at Home" party with 5.62%.
Other parties and independent candidates failed to clear the electoral threshold, receiving less than 1% of the vote.
Voter turnout was reported at 52%.
As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Moldova on the results of the parliamentary elections, stressing that Russia had failed in its attempts to destabilise the situation in the country.
