Moldova’s Central Election Commission has processed 100% of ballots, confirming the victory of the ruling PAS party.

The count of the final ballots did not change the outcome — three parties and two blocs will enter the new parliament.

The distribution of votes:

PAS took first place with 50.2% of the vote.

In second place is the Patriotic Bloc of Socialists, Communists and the "Future of Moldova" party with 24.17%.

Also entering parliament are the "Alternative" bloc with 7.96% of the vote, "Our Party" with 6.20%, and the "Democracy at Home" party with 5.62%.

Other parties and independent candidates failed to clear the electoral threshold, receiving less than 1% of the vote.

Voter turnout was reported at 52%.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Moldova on the results of the parliamentary elections, stressing that Russia had failed in its attempts to destabilise the situation in the country.