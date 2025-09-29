Some Ukrainians are reverting to Russian. It is dangerous trend, says Language Ombudsman Ivanovska

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, part of Ukrainian society has gradually been reverting to old language practices, the Russian language, which poses a dangerous trend.

This was stated by Ukraine’s Language Ombudsman, Olena Ivanovska, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reported.

"In 2022, we were all on alert, listening closely to how everyone spoke, as Russian was associated with the aggressor. Back then, people were ashamed to speak the attacker’s language in public. Today, human psychology of adapting to war has kicked in. And part of society is gradually reverting to old language practices. This is a dangerous trend," she said.

Ivanovska noted that a certain linguistic rollback is evident primarily in the education sector.

According to her, Ukraine is a democratic state, and it is impossible to regulate what language a child speaks with their mother. At the same time, language habits are formed in childhood, and if a mother unconsciously "puts the shackles" of Russian speech on her child, it will be difficult to break them later, the Language Ombudsman believes.

Ivanovska stressed that violence or "wild methods" in this sphere are unacceptable.

"We aspire to Europe, where conscious choice is fundamental. That is why I see two main paths: education and example. This should start already in the maternity ward: along with basic items, families should be given a Ukrainian book, a lullaby CD, and a memo for parents reminding them of the value and price of the language and its role in shaping a child’s character and destiny. A child must grow up in an atmosphere where the Ukrainian word is associated with warmth, with home, with loved ones," she explained.

At the same time, Ivanovska stressed that Ukraine’s language legislation does not provide for the creation of any "language patrols."

