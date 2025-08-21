President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian is the official language of Ukraine. Therefore, Russia's demands are only intended to complicate the peace process.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

"We have an official language – Ukrainian. Russia can say whatever it wants... I believe that they are doing this purely to set ultimatums and complicate the process," he said.

We would like to remind you that during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin insisted that the Russian language be granted official status in Ukraine and requested guarantees of "security" for the Russian Orthodox Church.

