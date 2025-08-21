ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14087 visitors online
News Language Issue
2 042 25

We have state language - Ukrainian. Russia can say anything - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s demands regarding the Russian language

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian is the official language of Ukraine. Therefore, Russia's demands are only intended to complicate the peace process.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, the head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

"We have an official language – Ukrainian. Russia can say whatever it wants... I believe that they are doing this purely to set ultimatums and complicate the process," he said.

We would like to remind you that during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin insisted that the Russian language be granted official status in Ukraine and requested guarantees of "security" for the Russian Orthodox Church.

Read: Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin, but not in Hungary or Russia

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7188) Ukrainian language (58) language (87)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 