Air defence forces shot down or suppressed 46 enemy UAVs out of 65, - Air Force

On the night of 30 September (from 9:00 p.m. on 29 September), the enemy launched an attack with approximately 65 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the Russian Federation) and Chauda (Crimea), more than 40 of them were Shaheds.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down or suppressed 46 enemy UAVs of various types in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Nineteen attack drones were recorded hitting six locations, and debris from downed drones fell on two locations.

