Decisive action on our part could lead to turning point in war in Ukraine, - von der Leyen

Right now, strong support and help for Ukraine from its partners could be a game changer in the war with Russia.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a joint statement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday in Brussels before the start of the European Commission's security meeting, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"It has been three years and seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine continues to resist on the battlefield, having lost virtually no territory this year. This is impressive. You know the figures: in the last 1,000 days, Russia has captured only 1% of Ukraine's occupied territory. And this is despite more than a quarter of a million Russian lives lost on the battlefield," she said.

Read more: Counter-drone system in EU could be set up within year – European Commission

At the same time, the President of the European Commission noted that Russia is under "increasing economic pressure." "If you look at interest rates, they are at 17%. Inflation is over 10%." In addition, Russia's GDP growth in 2025 is expected to fall to 0.9%, after 4.3% last year.

"And I strongly believe that we are at a moment when decisive action on our part can lead to a turning point in this conflict," von der Leyen stressed.

As reported, the EU will allocate €2 billion to Ukraine for the production of drones.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!