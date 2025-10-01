2 out of 4 billion euros provided to Ukraine by EU will be invested in drones - von der Leyen

Drone Industry

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that of the 4 billion euros provided to Ukraine today from frozen Russian assets, 2 billion euros will be invested in drones.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth", von der Leyen stated this on October 1 in Copenhagen, before the start of the informal summit of the European Council.

Thus, the European Commission is convinced that Ukraine should invest 2 billion euros in the production of drones.

Read more on Telegram channel!

"If we talk about Ukraine, then if we all agree that Ukraine is our first line of defense, we must strengthen military support for Ukraine. It is for this reason that today we are allocating 4 billion euros for Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

She also specified that "2 billion euros of this amount will be invested in drones."

The President of the European Commission recalled that the informal European Council in Copenhagen will discuss two topics: defense and Ukraine.

Let us recall that today, October 1, Ukraine received another 4 billion euros from the European Union at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

Read more: Ukraine received another 4 billion euros from EU at expense of frozen Russian assets