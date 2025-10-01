Ukrzaliznytsia employee killed amid severe weather in Odesa

Nine residents of Odesa were killed in the severe weather, including an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia.

This was reported on October 1 by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET writes.

He said the 38-year-old woman was returning home from work, unable to drive through in her car, and walked instead. Sadly, she lost her life to the storm.

According to him, the company is also gathering information about Ukrzaliznytsia employees whose homes were damaged by flooding in order to provide assistance.

Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper announced that October 2 has been declared a Day of Mourning in the region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that nine people, including a child, were confirmed dead in Odesa and its surrounding areas due to the storm.

It was also reported that a family of five in Odesa was killed after being swept away by a wave.