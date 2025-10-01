Day of mourning declared in Odesa region on October 2

October 2 has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa region following the deaths of nine people caused by severe weather.

This was announced by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, state flags on government buildings, enterprises, institutions, and organizations will be flown at half-mast, and entertainment events will be restricted.

"This is unspeakable pain for the whole of Odesa region and a shared loss. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Kiper said.

As reported earlier, nearly two months’ worth of rain fell in Odesa within seven hours. Nine people, including a child, were reported dead in Odesa and the surrounding area due to severe weather. It was also reported that a family of five in Odesa was killed when they were swept away by a wave.

