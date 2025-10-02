Ukraine has implemented reforms for EU: next step is up to European Union, - Costa

Ukraine has successfully implemented key reforms to join the EU. The next decision on moving forward is now on the side of the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by President of the European Council Antonio Costa after the informal summit of EU heads of state and government in Copenhagen.

"We are paving the way for Ukraine's membership in the EU. Ukraine is implementing reforms related to accession and the European Commission has recognised this. It is now the EU's turn to act, because enlargement is a merit-based process and because enlargement will strengthen Europe," Costa said.

A number of important issues were discussed during the international summit, including the new 19th sanctions package targeting Russian banks, the shadow fleet, cryptocurrencies and oil export revenues.

Another key topic of the meeting was the provision of large-scale financial assistance to Ukraine by frozen Russian assets.

"Russia must realise that Ukraine's partners, including the EU, have the will and ability to continue their support until a lasting and just peace is settled," Costa said.

