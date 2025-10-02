More than 55% of respondents believe that situation in Ukraine is developing in wrong or rather wrong direction, - SOCIS. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainians are convinced that the situation in Ukraine will either worsen or remain unchanged next year.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of the SOCIS Barometer survey.

According to the survey:

32% of respondents expect the situation to worsen;

27% believe that everything will remain unchanged;

only 27% predict improvement.

In addition, when asked whether Ukraine is moving in the right or wrong direction, 55.3% of respondents said that the country is developing in the wrong or rather wrong direction. Only 36.2% believe that the country is moving in the right or rather right direction.

SOCIS analysts note that the share of citizens with pessimistic attitudes has been growing throughout the year, but in September there was a slight increase in the number of those who expect positive changes.

