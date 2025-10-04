Air alert in Kyiv and number of regions: ballistic threat
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions in Ukraine. There is a threat of ballistic missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
As noted, an enemy air target is currently being tracked in the direction of Chernihiv region.
"High-speed target in Chernihiv region! Southeast direction!" - the Air Force reports.
No further information is available at this time.
According to monitoring channels, Sumy region, in particular Shostka, is under attack.
