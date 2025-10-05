Thirteen enemy drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region. Power lines were damaged, causing power outages

Air defence forces and means were deployed in the Cherkasy region during a massive night attack by the Russian Federation, and 13 Russian UAVs were neutralised.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"There are no injuries. This is the most important thing," he said.

At the same time, power lines were damaged in the Cherkasy region as a result of the drone's fall. Some subscribers are without electricity. Emergency crews of Oblenergo are already working.

"The inspection of the territory continues," Taburets added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops are attacking western Ukraine with missiles. There is a threat to Lviv and Zakarpattia. A group of missiles is flying towards Stryi. It is also known that part of Lviv is currently without electricity.