MEPs call for negotiations with Moldova, but do not mention Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament from 19 EU countries have appealed to the President of the European Council, António Costa, to immediately open negotiations on Moldova's accession to the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, the appeal was initiated by Vice-President of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu.

The letter, signed by 55 MEPs, refers to the "decisive choice of the Moldovan people in favor of Europe" following the recent elections. MEPs emphasized that Moldovan society has demonstrated democratic resilience and a desire to integrate into the EU.

The authors of the document called on António Cósta to put the issue of starting negotiations with Moldova on the agenda without delay. The text states that such a step would send a "strong signal of support for reforms and stability in the region."

MEPs stressed that "Moldova has done its part" and now the EU must respond with concrete actions. They called it a "turning point" that requires a decisive response from the EU.

At the same time, the letter does not mention Ukraine, which is at the same stage of the negotiation process with the EU.

Earlier, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola emphasized that negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on accession to the European Union must begin before the end of the year. She stressed that enlargement is beneficial for both the European Union and the candidate countries.

At the same time, Andrej Babiš, leader of the ANO party, which won the parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, stated that Ukraine is not ready to join the European Union.