Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Moldovan authorities allegedly prevented "hundreds of thousands" of Moldovans in Russia from participating in the parliamentary elections by opening only two polling stations there.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

Peskov stressed that the Kremlin would give a political assessment of the elections in Moldova only after local political forces had expressed their positions.

He added that some parties in Moldova are already claiming violations and disagreeing with the results, but Moscow is currently refraining from making any assessments.

"From what we see and know, hundreds of thousands of Moldovans were deprived of the opportunity to vote in the Russian Federation because only two polling stations were opened for them, which, of course, was insufficient and could not, in fact, give everyone who wanted to vote the opportunity to do so. That is what can be stated," Peskov said.

We would like to remind you that the Center for Countering Disinformation has published a forecast of key information threats for the first half of October 2025. Among the areas of focus are the discrediting of parliamentary elections in Moldova and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.

Moldovan media outlets obtained correspondence indicating that pro-Russian forces organized paid protests in Chisinau.