Schoof on use of frozen Russian assets: EU and G7 should share risks for Belgium

EU and G7 member states should jointly share the legal and financial risks associated with the use of frozen Russian assets in order to relieve Belgium of the excessive burden.

This was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at a press conference in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"We did indeed discuss this (the use of frozen Russian assets. - Ed.) during the last informal European Council summit last Thursday. Everyone knows that von der Leyen (President of the European Commission. - Ed.) proposed a "reparation loan" for Ukraine, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke very positively about this, and the Netherlands' attitude towards the use of frozen Russian assets is also positive," he said.

Read more: Latvia supports European Commission’s proposal for reparations loans for Ukraine - Prime Minister Siliņa

According to Schoof, there are legal and financial risks associated with a "reparations loan," as Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever previously stated.

"Belgium cannot bear all the risks. We are all in the European Union, and we must share these risks within the G7," he added.

According to the Dutch prime minister, once agreement is reached on this issue, further development of the mechanism should accelerate significantly.

Earlier it was reported that at the summit in Copenhagen, EU leaders failed to reach a consensus on granting Ukraine a €140 billion loan from frozen Russian assets.