IAEA records series of shelling incidents near Zaporizhzhia NPP

On Monday, October 6, staff of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recorded a series of shelling incidents in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which remains under Russian occupation.

This is stated in the agency's statement on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

"Today, the IAEA team permanently stationed at the plant heard several rounds of incoming and outgoing shelling near the facility. Two shells landed 1.25 kilometers from the plant’s perimeter. The attacks increase nuclear safety risks at the ZNPP, which has been without external power supply for nearly two weeks," the statement reads.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was critical, with the facility operating on generators for the seventh consecutive day. On September 29, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed the threats facing the ZNPP.

It was also reported that, due to the lack of external power supply for over 72 hours, the emergency generators at the Zaporizhzhia plant have been running at full capacity. This could lead to uncontrolled reactor overheating comparable to the Fukushima scenario.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russian occupiers are attempting to involve the IAEA in reconnecting the plant in order to legitimize the theft.

Read more: Zaporizhzhia NPP cut off from Ukraine’s power grid for six days: radiation threat could reach EU – State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate