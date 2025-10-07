Powerful explosions in Poltava: Russian drones attacked city

Powerful explosions were heard in Poltava.

According to Censor.NET, the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported the attack on the city.

Residents of the region were urged to remain in shelters and not to ignore air raid sirens.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at around 00:26, strike drones were spotted moving towards Poltava from the north.

At 00:30, the drones were spotted in the north of the region, moving south.

At around 01:11, information appeared about a new group of UAVs approaching Poltava from two directions - north and south.

At 01:14, it was reported that the drones were in the central part of the region and were heading west.

A series of explosions was heard on the evening of 6 October in Kharkiv as well. The city was attacked by Russian drones.

Read more on our Telegram channel