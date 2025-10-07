ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10318 visitors online
News Shahed attack on Poltava
1 551 9

Locomotive depot in Poltava was damaged by Russian strike

A locomotive depot in Poltava was damaged by a Russian strike
Photo: У Полтаві через удар РФ постраждало локомотивне депо

As a result of the Russian night strike in Poltava, the locomotive depot, power supply line, and traction substations were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba.

He said that the attack caused temporary delays to trains "Kharkiv-Lviv", "Lviv-Kharkiv", and "Kramatorsk-Lviv". They are now continuing to run.

"Rail traffic was stabilised, and critical infrastructure is gradually returning to operation," Kuleba added.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Poltava region with drones at night: power facility damaged, number of suburban trains cancelled (updated). PHOTOS

Нічний удар РФ пошкодив залізницю та енергетику у Полтаві
Photo: Locomotive depot damaged in Poltava by Russian strike
Нічний удар РФ пошкодив залізницю та енергетику у Полтаві
Photo: Locomotive depot damaged in Poltava by Russian strike
Нічний удар РФ пошкодив залізницю та енергетику у Полтаві
Photo: Locomotive depot damaged in Poltava by Russian strike

Author: 

shoot out (15001) Poltava (95) Poltavska region (267) Poltavskyy district (45)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 