1 551 9
Locomotive depot in Poltava was damaged by Russian strike
As a result of the Russian night strike in Poltava, the locomotive depot, power supply line, and traction substations were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba.
He said that the attack caused temporary delays to trains "Kharkiv-Lviv", "Lviv-Kharkiv", and "Kramatorsk-Lviv". They are now continuing to run.
"Rail traffic was stabilised, and critical infrastructure is gradually returning to operation," Kuleba added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password