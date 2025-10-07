Locomotive depot in Poltava was damaged by Russian strike

Photo: У Полтаві через удар РФ постраждало локомотивне депо

As a result of the Russian night strike in Poltava, the locomotive depot, power supply line, and traction substations were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba.

He said that the attack caused temporary delays to trains "Kharkiv-Lviv", "Lviv-Kharkiv", and "Kramatorsk-Lviv". They are now continuing to run.

"Rail traffic was stabilised, and critical infrastructure is gradually returning to operation," Kuleba added.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Poltava region with drones at night: power facility damaged, number of suburban trains cancelled (updated). PHOTOS

Photo: Locomotive depot damaged in Poltava by Russian strike

Photo: Locomotive depot damaged in Poltava by Russian strike