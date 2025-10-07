Occupiers attacked Poltava region with drones at night: power facility damaged, number of suburban trains cancelled (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 7 October, the enemy attacked Poltava region with drones: fires broke out in administrative buildings, and a residential building and outbuilding were damaged. Rescuers and a fire train were involved in the firefighting.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As a result of hits to civilian infrastructure fires broke out in administrative buildings, a residential building and an outbuilding were damaged.

The work involves 16 units of equipment, 64 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and a fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia," the statement said.

According to the head of the RMA, Volodymyr Kohut, debris and direct hits damaged an administrative building, storage facilities, and rolling stock of the railway infrastructure.

"An energy facility was also damaged. Twenty-eight legal entities and 1,070 residential consumers were left without power. In addition, debris damaged a private house. Fortunately, there were no casualties in any of these cases," the report said.

According to JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia", a number of suburban trains have been cancelled due to shelling in the Poltava region.

The following trains will not be running temporarily today:

No. 6356 Poltava-Pivdenna – Ohultsi;

No. 6353 Ohultsi – Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6531 Poltava-Pivdenna – Kremenchuk;

No. 6532 Kremenchuk – Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6724 Romodan – Poltava-Pivdenna;

No. 6572\6654 Poltava-Pivdenna – Berestyn – Lozova;

No. 6655/6577 Lozova – Berestyn – Poltava-Pivdenna.

Today, trains will run on a limited route:

No. 6722 will run on the Romodan – Poltava-Kyivska route (instead of Romodan – Poltava-Pivdenna);

No. 6721 Poltava-Kyivska – Romodan (instead of Poltava-Pivdenna – Romodan).

Currently, train No. 6722 Romodan – Poltava-Kyivska departed from Hoholeve station with a delay of 1.5 hours.

