During the first eight months of 2025, the Russian army lost 281,550 soldiers killed, wounded, and missing in action.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by Russian casualty statistics published by the "I Want to Live" project.

Military casualties

"Of these: 86,744 were killed, including 1,583 officers and 8,633 prisoners; 33,966 were missing, including 11,427 prisoners; 158,529 were wounded, including 6,356 officers and 16,489 prisoners; 2,311 were taken prisoner," the statement said.

Loss of equipment

Russian occupiers also lost 13,145 pieces of equipment irretrievably, while 48,458 could theoretically be restored.

Average monthly losses amount to 35,193 personnel and 7,700 pieces of equipment, of which 1,643 are irretrievable.

"Every day, the Russian army loses an average of one battalion in killed and missing personnel - 496 people. Every month, seven brigades of the Russian Armed Forces are wiped out. These figures are comparable to the losses of the USSR during the East Prussian offensive, when 126,000 soldiers were killed, but at the same time, the Soviets occupied northern Poland and all of Prussia, including the fortress of Königsberg. Modern Russian generals have incompetently lost 120,000 people, but have been unable to capture Pokrovsk for several years," the project noted.

Problems with evacuation

The authors draw attention to the ratio of casualties. Due to the lack of a normal system for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, there are only 1.3 wounded soldiers for every 1 fatality. This indicates a low survival rate for the wounded, who are poorly trained in tactical medicine and are usually left without assistance after being wounded.

Leaders in losses

"The absolute leader in terms of losses is the ‘Centre’ group of troops, consisting of the 2nd and 51st combined arms armies. The 2nd Army, commanded by Ramil Ibatullin, and its most ‘meat’ units, the 27th Motorised Rifle Division and the 30th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, have lost 15,310 men irretrievably and 16,260 wounded. The 51st Combined Arms Army, commanded by Sergey Milchakov and comprising no less notorious ‘meat’ units - the 1st, 5th, 114th, 132nd, 110th, and 9th motorised rifle brigades, managed to kill 13,000 people and wound 14,201. It was the 51st Army that suffered the greatest losses of equipment - 1,642 units irretrievably. Next, with a noticeable gap but no less impressive losses, is the 1st Tank Army, part of the ‘West’ group of forces, with 9,987 killed and 11,411 wounded. Elite Russian units, which the Russian Armed Forces command is trying to protect, lost 2,272 paratroopers killed and missing in action and 3,191 wounded," the report says.

