Enemy launched massive attack on Kryvyi Rih, with Nikopol and Synelnykove being hit: five people were wounded and there was extensive damage (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 8 October, the enemy attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region with Shaheds and KABs. Air defence forces were engaged, and a total of 29 attack UAVs were shot down over the region.

This was announced by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were also hits in the Kryvyi Rih district in the Zelenodolsk and Novopil districts.

"Infrastructure facilities were damaged. Fires broke out and were extinguished. Two people were injured - a woman and a man, they were taken to Kryvyi Rih hospital, their condition is moderate," Vilkul said.

Read more: Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack

According to Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, enemy attacks on the Nikopol region also continued - Nikopol and Marhanets. The enemy attacked with Grad multiple rocket launchers, FPV drones, and artillery.

"Three people were injured: An 18-year-old girl and men aged 26 and 45. All were hospitalised," the statement said.

See more: Tortured with soldering iron and demanded half million dollars in ransom: gang detained in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

A fire broke out and was extinguished. An enterprise, a religious organisation, a dozen and a half private houses, and a five-storey building, 3 outbuildings, 6 cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged.





















According to the RMA, the Mezhivska and Pokrovsk districts in the Synelnykove district were hit by UAVs. A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment building. It was extinguished.

A private house was partially destroyed, 6 more were damaged.

Updated information

As subsequently reported by the SES, all fires have now been extinguished.











"Three people were injured in the Marhanets community as a result of shelling from MLRS. A residential building caught fire, and an enterprise, a religious building, several homes and cars were damaged," rescue workers said.

Two people were wounded in the Zelenodolsk community, and a fire broke out in Novopilsk after a drone attack.

In the Mezhivska community, a drone hit a five-story building, setting a balcony on fire.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Kryvyi Rih had been under massive drone attack since the evening.

Read more on our Telegram channel