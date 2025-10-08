Russia calls on US to "soberly and sensibly" approach issue of supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia calls on the US to "soberly and sensibly" approach the issue of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media.

According to him, the transfer of missiles of this type to Ukraine will lead to a change in the situation, but allegedly will not affect the course of Russian aggression.

Earlier, Trump said that he had "to some extent" made a decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The Kremlin believes that Trump's decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will be another escalation.

Recall that earlier The Wall Street Journal, citing two sources, wrote that US President Donald Trump informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was ready to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of American long-range weapons to strike at Russian territory.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said in an interview with Fox News that the administration of US President Donald Trump is discussing the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

Kellogg also stated that the White House and the US president himself do not object to Ukraine's attacks on targets located deep inside Russia.

