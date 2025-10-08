Germany to allow police to shoot down offending drones: the government has passed law

Germany will grant police the authority to shoot down drones that violate airspace, similar to those that caused disruptions at airports across Europe and which some European leaders link to Russia's hybrid warfare.

The document must now be reviewed by the German parliament. The new law allows the police to shoot down drones that violate the country's airspace, including UAVs in cases of "acute danger" or "serious harm."

In addition to firearms, drones can be neutralized with lasers or electronic warfare equipment.

The German police will be responsible for drones flying at low altitudes (approximately at tree level), while other UAVs will be neutralized by the army.

The new law was passed after dozens of flights were rerouted or canceled at Munich Airport, Germany's second-largest airport, last Friday, leaving more than 10,000 passengers stranded after unauthorized drones were spotted.

Merz said that, in his opinion, Russia was behind many of the drones that flew over Germany last week, but none of them were equipped with explosives and all of them were conducting reconnaissance flights.

We would like to remind you that due to numerous incidents involving drones in Europe, Germany decided to establish a Center for Protection against Drones.

Earlier it was reported that on Friday evening, October 3, Munich International Airport suspended operations due to warnings about the possible appearance of drones.

According to Flightradar24, 17 flights were diverted to other airports. The airport's website states that all departures have been canceled for tonight.