Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

On the evening of October 8, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

Movement of attack UAVs:

At 8:11 p.m., an enemy drone was spotted in the northern part of Kirovohrad region, heading south.

At 8:20 p.m., enemy UAVs in Chernihiv region were moving westward.

At 8:37p.m., An enemy UAV was moving in the northern part of Odesa region, heading south.

Updated information:

At 8:49 p.m., a group of enemy UAVs was spotted over the Sumy region, heading westward.

At 9:09 p.m., Russian UAVs were moving south from the northern part of the Poltava region.

At 9:22 p.m., drones were detected in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, also flying westward.

At 9:34 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs targeting the Donetsk region.

At 9:55 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched by enemy aircraft toward the Kharkiv region.

Stay safe and take shelter in secure locations.

