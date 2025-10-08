ENG
Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

Shahed’s attack on Ukraine

On the evening of October 8, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports, citing the Air Force’s Telegram channel.

Movement of attack UAVs:

At 8:11 p.m., an enemy drone was spotted in the northern part of Kirovohrad region, heading south.

At 8:20 p.m., enemy UAVs in Chernihiv region were moving westward.

At 8:37p.m., An enemy UAV was moving in the northern part of Odesa region, heading south.

Updated information:

At 8:49 p.m., a group of enemy UAVs was spotted over the Sumy region, heading westward.

At 9:09 p.m., Russian UAVs were moving south from the northern part of the Poltava region.

At 9:22 p.m., drones were detected in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, also flying westward.

At 9:34 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs targeting the Donetsk region.

At 9:55 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched by enemy aircraft toward the Kharkiv region.

Stay safe and take shelter in secure locations.

