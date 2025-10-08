Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force
On the evening of October 8, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
Censor.NET reports, citing the Air Force’s Telegram channel.
Movement of attack UAVs:
At 8:11 p.m., an enemy drone was spotted in the northern part of Kirovohrad region, heading south.
At 8:20 p.m., enemy UAVs in Chernihiv region were moving westward.
At 8:37p.m., An enemy UAV was moving in the northern part of Odesa region, heading south.
Updated information:
At 8:49 p.m., a group of enemy UAVs was spotted over the Sumy region, heading westward.
At 9:09 p.m., Russian UAVs were moving south from the northern part of the Poltava region.
At 9:22 p.m., drones were detected in eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, also flying westward.
At 9:34 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs targeting the Donetsk region.
At 9:55 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched by enemy aircraft toward the Kharkiv region.
Stay safe and take shelter in secure locations.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password