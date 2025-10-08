Government approves Winter Preparedness Plan: crisis headquarters to operate in all regions to prevent blackouts

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a unified roadmap for all ministries and agencies to navigate the winter period.

As reported by Censor.NET, the announcement was made by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the Winter Preparedness Plan includes measures to protect energy facilities, ensure a reserve of equipment and materials, and establish a rapid response protocol.

"Regional crisis headquarters will operate continuously to prevent blackouts. This will ensure coordinated action to avert and swiftly handle the aftermath of Russian strikes," Svyrydenko said.

She also announced that the fixed price for natural gas for residential consumers and public institutions will remain unchanged until March 31, 2026.

The government has extended the public service obligation (PSO) for gas market entities, setting prices at:

UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT) for households;

UAH 16,390 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT) for public institutions.

"We’re working to ensure stability for Ukrainians this winter, which brings new challenges amid intensified Russian attacks on the energy sector. The goal is to get through the heating season despite martial law — ensuring light, warmth, and predictable tariffs for people," the Prime Minister added.

