Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 UAVs: 87 targets destroyed, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 112 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The launches were recorded from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

More than 70 of them were "shahed" drones.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Twenty-two strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations," the report said.

The Russian attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

