The NABU and the SAPO have exposed a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and a lawyer who offered a suspect in one of the NABU cases to provide a bribe to close the proceedings.

This was reported by the press service of the Bureau, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, they offered to provide $3.5 million for further transfer to SAPO prosecutors and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court for making a decision to close the criminal proceedings investigated by NABU detectives.

"In the period from 10 February to 18 September 2025, lawyers, having entered into a criminal conspiracy with a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, offered a suspect in one of the NABU cases to resolve the issue of its closure by bribing officials of the SAPO and the HACC.

The offenders undertook to act as intermediaries in the receipt and transfer of funds. The amount of the unlawful benefit to which the suspect was incited to provide increased from the initial USD 2 million to USD 3.5 million during their criminal activity," the report says.

Thus, they had developed a detailed plan that provided for the transfer of the illegal benefit in parts. At the time of the exposure by NABU detectives, the prosecutor and lawyers had managed to receive USD 200,000 from the suspect.

Investigative actions are ongoing to identify all possible participants in the criminal scheme and document their illegal activities.

The head of the AntAC, Vitalii Shabunin, noted on Facebook:

"And this prosecutor's bubble won't be thrown in jail (without bail), just like Kravchenko and Maliuk threw NABU investigator Magamedrasulov (and his sick father) in jail.

I remind you that Zelenskyy's Prosecutor General personally signed that falsified suspicion in order to intimidate NABU/SAPO. Did he intimidate them?

By the way, two weeks ago we informed all key EU capitals about Zelenskyy's plan to remove the head of SAPO (on suspicion)."

