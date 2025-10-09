European Parliament resolution: Ukraine should strike deep into Russian territory with Western weapons

Members of the European Parliament have adopted a resolution calling for the removal of restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia. They also voiced support for using frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine.

This is stated in the European Parliament's resolution, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

On October 9, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on a joint response to air threats posed by Russia.

"The European Parliament ... calls for the lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems transferred to Ukraine against military targets in Russia, as they are used to attack the population of Ukraine and critical civilian infrastructure," the document says.

In addition, Members of the European Parliament called on the EU and G7 countries to begin using frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with grant and loan assistance, including to strengthen its defence capabilities in countering drone threats.

