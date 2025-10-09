Man stabs patrol police officer during arrest in Rivne region. PHOTO

A resident of Varash in Rivne region stabbed a patrol police officer during his arrest. In response, the officers used their service firearms against the attacker.

"Late in the evening of October 8, police in Varash received a report that an unidentified man was disturbing public order, behaving aggressively and harassing people while brandishing a knife. At the scene, patrol officers established that the troublemaker was a local resident previously convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, currently on probation," the statement reads.

According to the report, the man ignored police orders to stop his unlawful actions and continued behaving aggressively, prompting officers to use special means against him.

During the arrest, the man stabbed one of the police officers in the head and back. In response, the officers used their service firearms, shooting the assailant twice in the leg.

Both the aggressive man and the patrol officer were taken to hospital; their conditions are currently reported as stable.

The attacker has been served with a notice of suspicion. Prosecutors are considering a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

