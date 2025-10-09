Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force

On the evening of October 9, Russia launched strike drones against Ukraine.

According to the Air Force’s Telegram channel, cited by Censor.NET.

Movement of strike UAVs:

At 7:58 p.m., the UAVs were moving toward Chernihiv from the northeast.

At 8:13 p.m., the drones were over/near Kharkiv from the south.

At 8:19 p.m., the UAVs were spotted north of the city of Sumy and were moving in a southwesterly direction.

Updated information:

At 8:40 p.m., UAVs from Chernihiv region headed north toward Kyiv region.

At 9:14 p.m., a group of strike drones headed toward Vyshhorod and Dymer (Kyiv region) and from the north of the Kyiv region to the Zhytomyr region. New groups of UAVs were spotted in the north of the Sumy region, heading south, and in the northeast of the Chernihiv region, heading southwest. Also, UAVs in the northeast of Poltava region, heading southwest.

At 9:20 p.m., UAVs heading for Kyiv from the north.

At 9:24 p.m., a group of UAVs in Kherson region from TOT.

Stay safe and remain in secure locations.