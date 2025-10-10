Trump on NATO: Finland is protected, Spain is in question

US President Donald Trump said he was ready to defend Finland if Russia attacked the country.

According to Censor.NET, he said this during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and a conversation with journalists.

Trump noted that a Russian attack is unlikely, because Finland has a strong army, and the US will be ready to help if necessary.

Read more: Spain supports EU plans to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit - Reuters

Regarding Spain, he noted that the country does not spend enough money on the army and because of this, its exclusion from the North Atlantic Alliance could be discussed.

He added that thanks to US support, Spain is currently in a relatively safe state, but NATO membership should take into account combat readiness and defense spending.

Donald Trump is also convinced that Russia and Ukraine will sit down at the peace table in the near future. When asked by journalists whether Trump is going to increase pressure for a peace agreement for Ukraine, he replied that he is already doing so together with NATO.

Read more on our Telegram channel