Putin not yet ready for peace talks - US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said during a conference in Riga that Vladimir Putin is not showing any willingness to negotiate, and the international community's pressure on Russia continues.

As Censor.NET reports, LSM writes about this.

Whitaker noted that the Russian dictator does not want to demonstrate his weakness.

"We always expect that everything will happen instantly, for example, that Donald Trump will call and we will agree. And sometimes that happens. But in this case, Putin has obviously decided to be adamant, and we will have to continue to increase the pressure. And that is exactly what is happening now," Whitaker said.

He added that one of Putin's weaknesses is the reaction of the Russian authorities to the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

"Also, the French navy's seizure of the 'shadow fleet' ship - they reacted strongly to that too. And the third thing that Russia reacted strongly to was Trump's statement when he called Russia a 'paper tiger'. They spent the day trying to convince us that [Russia] is a bear. We need to prepare because they are unpredictable. But whatever they are, we need to make sure that we are strong," Whitaker said.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia will soon sit down for peace talks – Trump