ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9694 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
1 789 5

Enemy has advanced in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP

Where the enemy has advanced

Enemy advances were recorded in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced near Mykhailivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Berezove (Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region) and Poltavka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Read more: Occupiers advance near four settlements in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions – DeepState. MAPS

DeepState maps
DeepState maps
DeepState maps

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1537) Donetsk region (4625) Dnipropetrovska region (1790) Synelnykivskyy district (237) Pokrovskyy district (805) Polohivskyy district (131) Berezove (9) Mykhaylivka (1) Poltavka (3) DeepState (276)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 