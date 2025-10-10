1 789 5
Enemy has advanced in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, - DeepState. MAP
Enemy advances were recorded in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy advanced near Mykhailivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Berezove (Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region) and Poltavka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
