Government of national unity
49% of Ukrainians support idea of creating government of national unity, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

How do Ukrainians feel about the creation of a government of national unity?

Almost half of Ukrainian citizens (49%) have a positive attitude towards the idea of creating a government of national unity.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a KIIS poll.

Only 8% have a negative attitude towards this.

The rest of the citizens have either a neutral (39%) or an undetermined (4%) attitude.

Як українці ставляться до створення Уряду національної єдності?

The number of citizens who support this idea has increased compared to December 2024.

"In all regions of Ukraine, the population is quite favourable to the idea of a government of national unity. At the same time, the idea enjoys the greatest support in western Ukraine," sociologists noted.

Як українці ставляться до створення Уряду національної єдності?

The survey was conducted on 19-28 September 2025. Sociologists interviewed a total of 1,029 respondents.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

poll (409) Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (102)
