49% of Ukrainians support idea of creating government of national unity, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Almost half of Ukrainian citizens (49%) have a positive attitude towards the idea of creating a government of national unity.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a KIIS poll.

Only 8% have a negative attitude towards this.

The rest of the citizens have either a neutral (39%) or an undetermined (4%) attitude.

The number of citizens who support this idea has increased compared to December 2024.

"In all regions of Ukraine, the population is quite favourable to the idea of a government of national unity. At the same time, the idea enjoys the greatest support in western Ukraine," sociologists noted.

The survey was conducted on 19-28 September 2025. Sociologists interviewed a total of 1,029 respondents.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

