Most Ukrainian citizens do not agree to any territorial concessions to Russia in order to end the war.

This is evidenced by the results of a KIIS poll, as reported by Censor.NET.

According to KIIS, 54% of Ukrainians are categorically opposed to any concessions, while 38% are willing to accept certain territorial losses. Compared to the beginning of summer, the figures have remained virtually unchanged.

During the survey, respondents were offered three specific options. In the event of official recognition of certain territories as part of Russia, 67% were against it, while 24% were willing to agree. Regarding the transfer of territories controlled by Ukraine to Russia, 71% did not support the idea, while only 19% agreed.

When it comes to freezing the front line without officially recognising the occupation, 56% of respondents are against it, while 35% are willing to consider this option. Compared to May-June, the number of those willing to agree has decreased from 43% to 35%.

KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi concluded that options involving official recognition of Russian control or transfer of territories are "unviable" and doomed to categorical rejection by society.

