Financing Ukraine strengthens its defence and Europe’s stability, - Metsola

Without Ukraine's support, measures to strengthen Europe's stability will lose their meaning.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at the Riga Conference.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"I have talked a lot about what the European Parliament is doing, what we are doing together, and what needs to be done to make our defence system stronger and more resilient and to build a security ecosystem that will protect our territory and our people. But none of this will matter if we do not keep the war in Ukraine at the top of our agenda. Each of us has a role to play in preventing war fatigue," Metsola stressed.

She added that in order to strengthen Europe's defence, it is important to coordinate defence planning and procurement across Europe, as well as to make use of Ukraine's combat experience.

"We are close to reaching an agreement with Member States on the European Defence Industry Programme. This will aim to simplify bureaucratic processes, remove barriers and support the ability of our defence industry to develop and deliver services quickly, side by side with Ukraine's industrial base," Metsola said.

Read more: Europe will strengthen humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support for Ukraine, - Metsola