Occupiers have advanced in three settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - DeepState

Russian troops have made partial advances in the Polohy, Kramatorsky and Pokrovsk districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced in Poltavka (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region), Nykonorivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Kotlynove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The line of contact near Vyiimka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) has been clarified.

