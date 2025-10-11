Zelenskyy and Trump talked about supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine during phone call - Axios
During a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the possibility of Ukraine acquiring Tomahawk long-range missiles.
This was reported by Axios, citing two sources familiar with the situation, according to Censor.NET.
According to one source, the conversation between the leaders lasted about 30 minutes.
At the same time, sources did not report whether a final decision had been made regarding Tomahawk long-range missiles.
We would like to remind you that yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he had spoken on the phone with US President Donald Trump.
