Russian troops have advanced near Pishchane, Torske, and Malynivka - DeepState

Russian troops have made territorial advances in three regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pishchane (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region), Torske (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region), and Malynivka (a village in the Malynivka village community of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

Pishchane



Torske



Malynivka

