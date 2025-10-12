ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6705 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
1 774 14

Russian troops have advanced near Pishchane, Torske, and Malynivka - DeepState

Pishchane map

Russian troops have made territorial advances in three regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Pishchane (a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region), Torske (a village in the Lyman district of the Donetsk region), and Malynivka (a village in the Malynivka village community of the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia: man was wounded, Russians fired on settlements in region 755 times. PHOTOS

Pishchane map
Pishchane

Torske map
Torske

Malynyvka map
Malynivka

Read more on our Telegram channel

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1544) Donetsk region (4642) Kharkivska region (1045) Kramatorskyy district (632) Polohivskyy district (133) Kup’yanskyy district (318) Torske (22) Malynivka (10) Pishchane (3) DeepState (279)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 