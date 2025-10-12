Russians strike at Kupiansk: one person killed and one wounded
Today, October 12, Russian troops struck the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, killing a civilian woman and injuring a man.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, a 59-year-old woman was killed in the strike. A 63-year-old civilian man suffered multiple injuries. The victim was hospitalized at the nearest stabilization point for medical assistance.
It is reported that an investigative team from the Kupiansk District Police Department has arrived at the scene. Police officers in Kharkiv region are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation and gathering evidence for the investigation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password