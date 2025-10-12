Russians strike at Kupiansk: one person killed and one wounded

Today, October 12, Russian troops struck the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, killing a civilian woman and injuring a man.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, a 59-year-old woman was killed in the strike. A 63-year-old civilian man suffered multiple injuries. The victim was hospitalized at the nearest stabilization point for medical assistance.

It is reported that an investigative team from the Kupiansk District Police Department has arrived at the scene. Police officers in Kharkiv region are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation and gathering evidence for the investigation.

Watch more: Russia has used more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles and about 1,360 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO